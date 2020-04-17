Viettel secures a dramatic draw with Hoang Anh Gia Lai FC

In recent years, the matches between Viettel and Hoang Anh Gia Lai have always attracted the attention of Vietnamese football fans. Prior to this game, both FCs had three points after their wins in the first round of V-League 2020. Coach Truong Viet Hoang’s men were proactive in both offence and defense. At the thirteen-minute mark, the home team unfortunately missed an opportunity after striker Hoang Duc’s close shot missed the target. Van Toan’s speed causes problems for Viettel defenders. While the home team wasted many opportunities, Hoang Anh Gia Lai created a number of dangerous counterattacks thanks to the speed of forwards Van Toan and Chevaughn. On the other hand, their defenders stayed focused and promptly stopped the attacks of the home team. The away team had an opening goal in the 38th minute after a quick counterattack by Chevaughn Walsh. About ten minutes later, Trieu Viet Hung doubled the score for Hoang Anh Gia Lai with a long-shot goal. Trieu Viet Hung controls the ball before doubling the score for Hoang Anh Gia Lai in the 45th minute. When the second half began, Coach Truong Viet Hoang sent substitutes Viet Phong and Ngoc Son into the game. As… Read full this story

