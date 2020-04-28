Vietnam’s startups raise funds amid pandemic

Foreign funds are still pouring millions of dollars into Vietnamese startups because many believe they will see a startup boom when the pandemic ends. Affirma Capital in February announced investment of $34 million, or VND790 billion, into Sieu Viet Group, a startup which owns the job posting websites TimViecNhanh, Vieclam24h, MyWork and ViecTotNhat. Foreign funds are still pouring millions of dollars into Vietnamese startups because many believe they will see a startup boom when the pandemic ends. The other startups that have received capital from STIC Ventures include Tiki, Cammsys Vietnam and Nanogen Pharmacy. Thanh Lich Can Tho City to build startup ecosystem To develop a complete startup ecosystem and create favourable conditions for startups to be formed, Can Tho City People’s Committee has carried out a project supporting national innovative startup ecosystem in Can Tho in 2020. Vietnamese startup creates blockchain-based game with highest revenue in world The Axie Infinity game was made with blockchain technology with a high security level. It generates the highest revenue of any blockchain game in the world.

