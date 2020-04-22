Nation Vietnam’s recovered Covid-19 cases rise to 222 The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020,13:49 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s recovered Covid-19 cases rise to 222The Saigon Times A recovered Covid-19 patient is transported home by an ambulance after receiving treatment at a local hospital. Six more recovered Covid-19 patients will be discharged from hospital this afternoon, April 22, taking the country’s total number of recoveries to 222 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Six more recovered Covid-19 patients will be discharged from hospital this afternoon, April 22, taking the country’s total number of recoveries to 222, accounting for 83% of all people diagnosed with the virus, according to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. They are the 184th, 125th, 216th, 227th, 246th and 266th cases, who were sent to the Hanoi-based hospital from March 28 to April 14. Among the six, two had returned to Vietnam from Germany and Russia through Noi Bai International Airport. The three women and three men are no longer presenting symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, the local media reported. The six patients, whose test results came back negative twice or three times, will continue to self-isolate for another 14 days at home after being released from the hospital. Share… Read full this story

