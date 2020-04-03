Vietnam’s fintech explosion: investment capital soars from 0% to 36% in SE Asia

The investment capital poured into Vietnam’s fintechs in 2019 accounted for 36 percent of total capital into Southeast Asia. The figure was zero percent in 2018.

In 2015, fintechs began developing in Vietnam and the fintech community has been developing strongly since then, especially in Hanoi and HCM City. However, the number of fintechs in Vietnam remains modest if compared with other regional countries.

The total amount of capital poured into the country soared from zero percent in 2018 to 36 percent of total capital flowing into Southeast Asia in 2019. The sharp rise just within one year showed the explosion of Vietnam’s fintechs.

Until now, fintechs, especially the ones providing payment services, have to spend big money to increase their presence in the community.

Investment funds had poured $410 million into Vietnam's fintechs as of the end of September 2019, according to a report of PricewaterhouseCoopers, United Overseas Bank and Singaporean Fintech Association.