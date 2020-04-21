The British Department of Health and Social Care has granted the CE marking and Certificate of Free Sale (CFS) to Vietnam’s test kits used in novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnosis, according to the Vietnamese government. The test kits were produced by the Vietnam Military Medical University and Viet A Corporation, as an assignment given by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the government said in a post on its verified Facebook account, where official information and documents are frequently published. The EU’s medical laws stipulate that once a product has obtained the CE marking from any member state of the union, it can be sold in the entirety of Europe. “CE marking indicates that a product has been assessed by the manufacturer and deemed to meet EU safety, health and environmental protection requirements,” the EU said on its official website. The UK officially left the EU on January 31 but the the medical laws are still applicable to the kingdom until the end of December 31, the Vietnamese government said. A partner has bought the test kits and secured the exclusive right to distribute them in the UK, India, Mexico, the U.S., and some European countries, following the granting of the… Read full this story

Vietnam’s COVID-19 test kits meet European standards have 316 words, post on tuoitrenews.vn at April 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.