Nation Vietnam’s Covid-19 recovered cases rise to 85 The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 3, 2020,17:11 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s Covid-19 recovered cases rise to 85The Saigon Times Super spreader Patient 34 who recovered from Covid-19 presents a bouquet of flowers to her doctor to thank the staff at Binh Thuan General Hospital. Ten more Covid-19 patients in Vietnam were discharged from hospital on April 3 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Ten more Covid-19 patients in Vietnam have recovered and been discharged from hospital, taking the country’s total recovered cases to 85 as of today, April 3. Seven of them, including super spreader Patient 34 and a two-year-old girl, were treated at Binh Thuan General Hospital in the south-central province of the same name. They all tested negative for the new coronavirus three times on March 27, March 30 and April 1. Nguyen Van Thanh, director of the hospital, noted that these seven patients have made a full recovery and are in stable condition. However, the 37th patient asked for permission to stay at the hospital until her child, who is also infected with Covid-19, recovers. In HCMC, a hospital in the outlying district of Can Gio that offers treatment to coronavirus patients also released three patients…. Read full this story

