Workers attend a Korean language test before going to work in South Korea. Photo for illustration. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Kiều HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has approved a pilot scheme which requires domestic workers to make deposits before departing to work in the Republic of Korea. Vietnamese guest workers heading to work in the RoK under the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme will be required to make a pre-departure deposit worth VNĐ100 million (US$4,239) to guarantee their return to Việt Nam after their contract expires. The policy will be effective from May 15 this year until the revised law on Vietnamese guest workers working abroad under contracts takes effect. — VNS
- Be terrified as lawmakers, justices vow to improve our pay and working conditions
- This is what some federal worker's pay stubs look like today
- UAW chief boosts workers strike pay, warns automakers over closings
- Federal employees should say, no pay, no work
- In 2019, California workers gain on pay and working conditions
- Federal workers must pay back jobless benefits
- South Texas federal prison workers speak out about working with no pay during shutdown
- Local furloughed federal worker on pay: 'Donald Trump is holding it hostage'
- Tech workers pledge not to work for DoorDash until it pays drivers better
- Kayakers push back on bill requiring ‘pay-to-paddle’ on Oregon rivers
Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposits to work in RoK have 217 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.