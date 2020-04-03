Vietnamese workers to be required to pay deposits to work in RoK

Workers attend a Korean language test before going to work in South Korea. Photo for illustration. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Kiều HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has approved a pilot scheme which requires domestic workers to make deposits before departing to work in the Republic of Korea. Vietnamese guest workers heading to work in the RoK under the Employment Permit System (EPS) programme will be required to make a pre-departure deposit worth VNĐ100 million (US$4,239) to guarantee their return to Việt Nam after their contract expires. The policy will be effective from May 15 this year until the revised law on Vietnamese guest workers working abroad under contracts takes effect. — VNS

