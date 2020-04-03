Vietnamese women encouraged to wear ao dai for week-long cultural event

Vietnamese women are urged to wear áo dài (traditional dress) from March 2-8 as part of a national event titled “Áo dài – Di sản văn hóa Việt Nam” (Áo dài-Vietnamese Cutural Heritage) being held across the country.

Women in central Quang Nam Province wearing áo dài as a way to promote the event ‘Áo dài – Di sản văn hóa Vietnam’ (Áo dài-Vietnamese Cutural Heritage) being held across the country. — Photo phunuvietnam.vn

The event co-launched by the Vietnam Central Women’s Union and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism aims to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the union’s establishment and 110th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8).

Logo of the event “Áo dài – Di sản văn hóa Vietnam” (Áo dài-Vietnamese Cutural Heritage). — Photo phunuvietnam.vn

Women’s unions in localities, particularly those members who are officials, civil servants and businesswomen are encouraged to wear áo dài throughout the week.

They are holding many cultural activities related to áo dài, such as a photo contest on Facebook, beauty contests and fashion shows for áo dài.

Experts said that in the country’s cultural and art history, áo dài is not only a great work of art adding to the national beauty but also a symbol of the identity and spirit of Vietnam. It conveys hidden meanings about “proper behaviour” of ancestors.

The traditional dresses are suitable for all ages. It has become the standard costume on formal occasions or national holidays, weddings, New Year festival, graduation day or in important competitions.

Áo dài has also become a symbol of beauty for women, regardless of their education and social status thus it has made a great contribution to promoting the image of Vietnamese women around the world. — VNS

Exhibition to honour the beauty of traditional Ao Dai in Hanoi A total of 46 artworks, including 30 paintings, 10 photographs, and six outfits are currently on display at an Ao Dai, a Vietnamese traditional long dress, exhibition being held at 40 Nguyen Du street in Hanoi.

Ao Dai exhibition at Vietnamese Women’s Museum A special exhibition featuring Ao Dai (traditional long dress) is taking place at the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi.