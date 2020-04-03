Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB

Workers produce face masks at the Đông Xuân Knitting Sole Member Limited Liability Company. Face masks are now scarce around the world as people are facing the COVID-19 pandemic. Việt Nam’s economic growth is predicted to decrease to 4.8 per cent this year due to the outbreak’s impact. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s economic growth rate is expected to slow sharply to 4.8 per cent this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on Thursday. The report showed the country would suffer an ongoing drop in demand from its principal trade and investment partners. Economic growth decelerated to 3.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 6.8 per cent in the same period last year. Travel and other restrictions imposed by the Government to slow the spread of the virus led to lower domestic consumption. Manufacturing weathered early headwinds but inputs, including those part of global value chains, are being depleted. Growth in agriculture stagnated because of lower demand for agricultural exports and severe saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta. “Growth in services, the sector hardest hit by the pandemic, was halved to 3.2 per cent… Read full this story

