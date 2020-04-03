Vietnamese doctor describes New York horror amid pandemic

Trang Phuong Trinh, 30, said things changed dramatically in March in New York City, which became the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, and working at the hospital was like “going to the battlefield.”She and her husband, also a doctor, and colleagues all share the same anxiety and helplessness as Covid-19 claims lives right before their eyes. In early March, when Covid-19 was yet to make an impact, she and her husband went on a cross-state road trip. At her hospital, everyone was talking about the disease but were not worried much. But things started to change 10 days into her vacation.On the day New York reported its first case of Covid-19, Trinh and her husband saw numerous emails from the hospital exhorting staff to maintain personal hygiene.Two days later a super spreader was identified in New Rochelle on the outskirts of the city. Trinh felt a chill after reading about it and began to fear he could have infected a lot of people.As the number of infections began to surge, Trinh continued to receive emails from the hospital instructing when to use an N95 mask and when to use a regular mask. Besides, the hospital stopped putting hand sanitizers in dispensers, and Trinh found it strange because there was usually plenty… Read full this story

