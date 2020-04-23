Vietnam stops social distancing restrictions in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City

Restrictions on movement are being gradually eased as Vietnam tries to restart the economy without bringing back the disease. The authorities also downgraded Hanoi into a medium-risk locality. Along with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Bac Ninh, and Ha Giang provinces are also in the medium-risk category. 59 other localities are in the low-risk group. Health authorities, on the other hand, urged vigilance, warning new clusters could still emerge at any time. Particularly, some clusters like Thuong Tin and Me Linh districts of Hanoi are considered high-risk areas and require draconian measures to contain the virus, said the cabinet leader at a government meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Vietnam is ending its 22-day social distancing campaign, easing but not fully stopping restrictions (Illustration photo: Zing) Ho Chi Minh City – the largest city in the country – signals that some non-essential services such as shops or small restaurants and some other retail businesses are permitted to return to normal operations, said Vice Chairman Le Thanh Liem at the city’s Steering Committee of COVID-19 prevention on Wednesday. Notwithstanding, social gatherings of more than 20 people in one place and gatherings of 10 or more outside workplaces, schools, and hospitals are still limited. A… Read full this story

