Vietnam’s foreign arrivals down 38 percent in four months

Asians accounted for 72.7 percent of the foreign arrivals, according to the General Statistics Office. The tourism industry earned only VND7.9 trillion ($337 million) in the period, down 45 percent year-on-year.Vietnam has banned entry for foreign nationals since March 22, except for special cases. Since March 25, international flights have been suspended to prevent the spread of the virus. With the tight restrictions on international travel, the tourism industry is now focused on boosting domestic tourism following the easing of social distancing norms from April 23.Dang Manh Phuoc, CEO of travel solutions firm Outbox Consulting, said domestic tourism would recover first and tourism companies should target it. "But due to Covid-19 infection fears, locals currently have no plans yet to travel far and instead prefer nearby and safe destinations."A representative of BenThanh Tourist noted that tourism is the worst affected sector and the company estimates it would take more than a year for the industry to recover.Mauro Gasparotti, director of Savills Hotels in the Asia Pacific, also said the effect on Vietnam's tourism is expected to continue until the end of 2020.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 22 decided to ease social distancing restrictions and declared no cities and provinces remained "at high risks" of

