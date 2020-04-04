Stock Market Vietnam’s bond market remains smallest in East Asia: ADB By Thanh Thom Saturday, Apr 4, 2020,10:28 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s bond market remains smallest in East Asia: ADBBy Thanh Thom Employees work at a government bond auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange in Hanoi. Vietnam’s local bond market remains the smallest in emerging East Asia – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam’s local bond market remained the smallest in emerging East Asia, with bonds outstanding of VND1.24 quadrillion (US$53.6 billion) at the end of 2019, according to the Asian Development Bank. The bank noted in its latest Asia Bond Monitor issue that overall bond market growth had contracted by 3.9% quarter-on-quarter due mainly to a decline in government bonds outstanding, which were pulled down by the maturation of all outstanding central bank bills, as these were largely short term in nature. The weak quarter-on-quarter growth of government bonds was further affected by a 4.9% quarter-on-quarter contraction in the corporate bond stock. On a year-on-year basis, growth in the market rose by 4.1% in the fourth quarter last year, up from 3% in the prior quarter. The report indicated that the country’s total bond issuance rose by 1.1% quarter-on-quarter to US$21.9 billion in the fourth quarter,… Read full this story
