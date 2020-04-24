Vietnam reports two new imported cases of COVID-19, total at 270

The COVID-19 testing system at the Centre for Disease Control in northern Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA) The students arrived in Vietnam on April 22 on Flight VN311. Upon entry at Van Don airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh, they were taken to a concentrated quarantine facility in northern Thai Binh province. The 269th patient is a 23-year-old man from Huong Mai commune, Viet Yen district, northern Bac Giang province. The 270th patient is a 22-year-old woman from Tien Dung commune, Yen Dung district, Bac Giang province. On April 22, the two patients were tested for SARS-CoV-2 by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) of Thai Binh province. The results showed they were suspected to be infected with the virus and then were transferred to Thai Binh General Hospital for quarantine. On April 24, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology confirmed the samples were positive for the virus. At present, the two patients are being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi’s outskirts district of Dong Anh. As many as 68,890 are under health monitoring or quarantine, of them 352 are kept at hospitals, 17,832 in concentrated quarantine facilities, and 50,706 others at home…. Read full this story

