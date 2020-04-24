Nation Vietnam reports two new Covid-19 cases after eight days The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 24, 2020,20:41 (GMT+7) Vietnam reports two new Covid-19 cases after eight daysThe Saigon Times Two health care workers attend to a patient at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, where the two latest Covid-19 patients are being treated – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health today, April 24, confirmed two new coronavirus cases after eight consecutive days without any new case reported. Up to now, Vietnam has reported 270 coronavirus cases, with 245 of them having recovered. Two new cases are Vietnamese students returning home from Japan on April 21. The 269th patient is a 23-year-old man residing in Viet Yen District, Bac Giang Province, while the 270th patient is a 22-year-old woman in Yen Dung District in the same province. They were on the same flight with 160 other passengers residing in 32 cities and provinces. All of them were transported to Thai Binh Province for quarantine right after arriving at Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh. “We took samples from the passengers for Covid-19 testing on April 21 and two of them tested positive. The two patients are now being treated at the National Hospital… Read full this story

Vietnam reports two new Covid-19 cases after eight days have 273 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 24, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.