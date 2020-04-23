Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases for a week

Hanoi resumes operations of buses on April 23 after three weeks of nationwide social distancing (Photo: VNA) Since the first case was detected three months ago, a total of 268 people have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 with 223 patients making full recovery. Of the confirmed patients, 160 people (59.7 percent) returned from abroad and the remaining 108 (40.3 percent) were infection cases in the community. On April 22, seven patients were given the all-clear, with the latest person being a six-year-old-boy in southwestern Tay Ninh province. Social distancing measures have been loosened in Hanoi, except its suburban Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts, and Ho Chi Minh City from 0:00 on April 23. Some nonessential services will be allowed to reopen. The northern border province of Ha Giang and the Red River Delta province of Bac Ninh were also named in the medium risk group. Another 59 provinces have been classified as low-risk, and are preparing for students to return to schools. As of April 23 morning, 68,081 people have been quarantined across the country, including 369 at hospitals, 18,600 at concentrated quarantine sites and 49,112 others at home. VNA

