Vietnam remains one of fastest growing economies in Asia despite COVID-19 slowdown

Vietnam remains one of the fastest growers in Asia Economic growth decelerated to 3.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, from 6.8 per cent in the corresponding period in 2019. Travel and other restrictions imposed by the government to slow the spread of the virus led to lower domestic consumption. Manufacturing managed to weather the headwinds early on, but the inventory of inputs, including parts of global value chains, are being depleted. Growth in agriculture stagnated because of lower demand for agricultural exports and severe salinity intrusion in the Mekong Delta. Growth in services, the sector hardest hit by the pandemic, was halved to 3.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2020, down from 6.5 per cent in the corresponding period in 2019. To support economic activity, in early March the government unveiled a $10.8 billion (0.4 per cent of gross domestic product) credit relief package to assist debt restructuring and lower interest rates and fees. The government also launched a fiscal package worth $1.3 billion that reduces taxes and fees for affected firms and defers tax payment, and the fiscal support is expected to rise. The central bank also cut policy rates by 0.5-1 per cent, lowered interest… Read full this story
- India Retains World's Fastest-Growing Economy Rank, Tying With China: IMF
- Cask Named to 2019 Fastest Growing Firms by Consulting Magazine
- Ranker Ranks #187 on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500 Featuring the Fastest Growing Companies in North America
- MessageGears Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™
- MineralTree Named to Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™ as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in North America
- Vietnam airlines refuse to cut fares despite cheaper fuel, bigger revenue
- Unemployment remains steady at 5.2pc despite an extra 42,300 jobs
- Vietnam holds 20% of Southeast Asia’s oil exploration and production market
- Foreign investors flock to Vietnam's fast-growing environment
- Avani Technology Solutions (an Indotronix Avani Group Company) Ranked Number 329 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™
Vietnam remains one of fastest growing economies in Asia despite COVID-19 slowdown have 313 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.