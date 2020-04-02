Vietnam Railways only operates a couple of trains from April 1 on COVID-19 fight

Vietnam Railways (VNR) has introduced the changes from April 1, in line with the government’s Directive No.16/CT-TTg and those from the Ministry of Transport on urgent measures to prevent and fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic. Accordingly, SE3 train departs from Hanoi Railway station at 7:25 pm everyday, while the SE4 train departs from the Saigon railway station at 20:30 pm. Passengers who bought tickets between April 1 and April 15 can change the tickets or get a refund without any fee. Earlier, from March 30, the railway sector suspended all passenger trains on the routes of Hanoi-Haiphong, Hanoi-Quan Trieu, Hanoi-Dong Dang, Saigon-Nha Trang, Saigon-Phan Thiet, and Saigon-Danang. To ensure a stable flow of goods to meet socio-economic demands, VNR has increased cargo trains on several routes, especially on the Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City route, while reducing transport charges in a move to support customers in the difficult time of the pandemic. In the first quarter, the railway sector suffered the negative impacts of COVID-19 with revenue estimated to have fallen by 14.63 per cent on-year. To mitigate possible losses, VNR has taken a number of measures, including working with potential partners to increase cargo transport. The company estimates that if… Read full this story

