Nation Vietnam passes one week with zero new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,10:19 (GMT+7) Vietnam passes one week with zero new Covid-19 casesThe Saigon Times Doctors wear protective gear and spray disinfectants for each other before working in an isolation center. Vietnam reported no fresh Covid-19 infections this morning, April 23 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam reported no fresh Covid-19 infections this morning, April 23, marking a full week in which the country's total number of coronavirus cases was kept unchanged at 268. Of the total, 223 patients have made a full recovery and been discharged from hospital, according to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. Among the 45 active cases under treatment at eight medical centers, 11 patients have tested negative once or twice for the virus, the local media reported. Meanwhile, the three critically ill patients, including the 19th and 161st receiving treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Dong Anh District, Hanoi City and the 91st under treatment at HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, have shown some health improvements. Despite the positive signal, residents should not be inattentive and should continue to strictly follow Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures.

