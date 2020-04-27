Nation Vietnam masters two Covid-19 test methods The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 27, 2020,18:28 (GMT+7) Vietnam masters two Covid-19 test methodsThe Saigon Times Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the meeting on April 27. Vietnam has not only mastered the test that looks for genes present in the coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, but it has also succeeded in studying quick tests – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Vietnam has not only mastered the test that looks for genes present in the coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, but it has also succeeded in developing quick tests, heard attendees at a meeting of the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control today, April 27. Speaking at the meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, the committee representative noted that the world is employing two Covid-19 test methods: real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reactions (RT-PCR) and antibody tests for rapid testing. For the PCR test method, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long stated that in the initial period, Vietnam used biological products from foreign countries but later developed these products for PCR to replace the foreign source. Vietnam has to date tested 212,000 samples and recorded 270 cases of Covid-19, the disease… Read full this story

