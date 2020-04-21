Nation Vietnam has no new coronavirus cases for fifth consecutive day The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,19:38 (GMT+7) Vietnam has no new coronavirus cases for fifth consecutive dayThe Saigon Times A man disinfects a classroom in Hanoi. The capital city has reported no fresh coronavirus infections for the sixth straight day – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has reported no new coronavirus infections for the fifth consecutive day today, April 21, keeping the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases unchanged at 268. After 20 days practicing social distancing, Hanoi and HCMC have had no fresh coronavirus infections for the sixth and 17th straight day, respectively. Of the total, 216 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital, including one in HCMC today. The remaining 52 active cases are being treated at nine medical centers nationwide. Twenty of them have tested negative once or twice for the virus. There are still over 75,700 people being quarantined. Nearly 270 of them are quarantined at hospitals, over 15,300 at quarantine centers, and the rest are self-isolating at home. Despite the positive sign, experts said there are still risks that the coronavirus spreads in the community. Therefore, people should continue practicing social distancing and complying with coronavirus… Read full this story

