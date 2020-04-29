Nation Vietnam has basically contained Covid-19: PM The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,11:41 (GMT+7) Vietnam has basically contained Covid-19: PMThe Saigon Times Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a Government meeting – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Vietnam has basically successfully contained the novel coronavirus, which caused Covid-19, as the country reported no new infections in the community for 12 consecutive days at a meeting on April 28. With 270 reported Covid-19 cases over a population of some 100 million, Vietnam has one of the lowest infection ratios in the world. Of the total, 230 patients have recovered while active cases are being treated at eight hospitals and medical centers, according to data of the national steering committee for Covid-19 prevention and control. The country currently has 112 real-time PCR laboratories for coronavirus testing, with a total capacity of testing 27,000 samples per day. Phuc said the country has effectively implemented low-cost and appropriate Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures that are highly appraised by other countries and international organizations. The country is now relaxing social distancing and other restrictions to help the economy rebound. The prime minister allowed businesses to export face masks with unlimited quantity… Read full this story

