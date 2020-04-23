Vietnam freshens solar sector with FIT

Vaibhav Saxena, lawyer at Vietnam International Law Firm, discusses the new solar energy FiT The new decision will fill the gaps of Decision No.11/2017/QD-TTg dated April 2017 as amended by Decision No.02/2019/QD-TTg dated January 2019. Overall, Decision 13 draws a clear distinction between grid-connected solar power projects and rooftop solar power ones, each enjoying different regimes and feed-in tariffs (FiT). Overall, the classification of such power schemes under Decision 13 remains the same as Decision 11 whereby solar ones are divided into grid-connected solar power schemes, and rooftop power ones. However, Decision 13 has provided better clarity by further classifying grid-connected power projects into two types – those of floating solar power and ground solar power. Floating power projects are a new entrant in Vietnam’s solar sector and it is defined as the grid-connected solar venture with photovoltaic panels installed on a floating structure on the water surface. Other grid-connected solar power projects which are not floating power in type will be taken as ground solar power projects. Although both floating solar power and ground power ventures are grid-connected, they would enjoy a different FiT rate under Decision 13. In that, Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) or its member units are… Read full this story

