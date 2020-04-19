Nation Vietnam free of new Covid-19 cases in 84 hours The Saigon Times Sunday, Apr 19, 2020,19:55 (GMT+7) Vietnam free of new Covid-19 cases in 84 hoursThe Saigon Times Local people with face masks wait for bus at a station in Long Bien, Hanoi amid coronavirus fears. The country has reported no new cases in almost four days – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam has seen no new Covid-19 cases in the last 84 hours, with its total confirmed cases remaining at 268, the Ministry of Health said this evening. Of these, 65 cases are active and the rest have been discharged from hospital. Among the active cases, 20 people have tested negative for the novel coronavirus at least once. The country has reported no deaths from the virus so far. Hanoi City is treating the largest number of active patients at 29, followed by the northern province of Ninh Binh with ten and HCMC with five. The latest patients discharged are two Vietnamese students who returned to the country from the U.K. last month. They were discharged from the Bac Lieu General Hospital in Bac Lieu Province today. However, one Covid-19 patient in Hanoi City has tested positive again after being discharged from… Read full this story

Vietnam free of new Covid-19 cases in 84 hours have 287 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.