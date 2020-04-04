Vietnam formalises legal framework for Grab and other ride-hailing platforms

The promulgation of Decree 10 clearly demonstrates the government’s consistent support for the application of technology in the transportation sector Vietnam embraces new and disruptive businesses Vietnam’s ride-hailing market came to the fore with the arrival of Grab. In 2014, Grab made its debut in Vietnam by launching the GrabTaxi service. The firm also continued to roll out the GrabBike service in October 2014. In 2015, the Ministry of Transport approved Grab’s pilot e-hailing project in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang. Grab’s new on-demand ride-hailing service was quite new to customers at the time. As of present, GrabTaxi and GrabBike have become popular in Vietnam, making the everyday lives of all Vietnamese easier. Meanwhile, Uber entered Vietnam in July 2014. As a new business model, Uber was also greenlighted to join the e-hailing pilot project. The likes of Grab and Uber have taken Vietnam by storm with their ride-hailing services. Meanwhile, their rapid expansion has eaten up the market share of traditional taxi firms. The competition between ride-hailing apps and traditional taxi operators has been growing fiercer in the course of the years, leading to big controversy about whether Vietnam should continue the pilot programme. Vietnam formalises ride-hailing services Pilot programmes are essential… Read full this story

