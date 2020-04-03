Vietnam focuses on Olympic events at SEA Games 31

Vietnam will focus on Olympic sports at the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games to be held in Hanoi next year.
|Weightlifter Thach Kim Tuan is expected to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the men’s 61kg category. Photo 24h.com.vn
According to the National Sports Administration, the upcoming Games will feature the largest number of Olympic sports in the event’s history.
“Following advice from Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, we will feature all the Olympic sports at the SEA Games 31, along with several traditional sports,” said Tran Duc Phan, deputy director of the National Sports Administration.
The host country often tops the medals table by including a number of sports they are strong in, but Vietnam is aiming to create a fair event and leave a good image.
Shuttlecock, diving and vovinam (Vietnamese traditional martial arts) have been added to the list of events the country is strong in.
The region’s biggest sporting event will feature 36 sports, two-thirds of which will feature at the Olympic Games and Asian Games.
Hanoi and some neighbouring localities host the events.
Vietnam enjoyed the best Games in its history last year, winning 98 gold, 85 silver and 105 bronze medals to rank second. VNS
Vietnam to host SEA Games 31 in 2021
Vietnam will host the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), followed by the 11th ASEAN Para Games (Para Games 11) in 2021, as announced by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 14.
- Hanoi checks facilities in preparation for SEA Games 31 hosting
- Vietnam to field an 856-member contingent for SEA Games 2019
- Vietnam drawn against Thailand in men's football at SEA Games 2019
- Football: Singapore handed tough draw in SEA Games football competition
- Việt Nam in Group B with Thailand at SEA Games 2019
- Dreamworks' 'Abominable' pulled from movie theaters in Vietnam over South China Sea map
- Brunei eyes medals at SEA Games 2019
- Travelling the SEA Games 2009 at Vientiane, Laos
- Vietnam to attend Military World Games in China
- Brunei to send 87 athletes for SEA Games 2019