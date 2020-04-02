Nation Vietnam confirms four new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 2, 2020,12:39 (GMT+7) Vietnam confirms four new Covid-19 casesThe Saigon Times Medical workers and competent forces at an isolation facility. Vietnam has confirmed four new Covid-19 cases as of Thursday morning, April 2, 2020 – PHOTO: THANH NIEN HCMC – Three Vietnamese citizens who returned from abroad and one local woman linked to the Bach Mai Hospital cluster have been confirmed as the four new Covid-19 cases in Vietnam as of this morning, raising the nation’s total infections to 222. The 59-year-old woman, or the 219th Covid-19 case, went to the hospital’s Neurology Department to take care of a patient staying in the same room as the country’s 133rd confirmed case of Covid-19 on March 16. Several days later, she went to the National Hospital for Tropical Disease in Hanoi’s Dong Anh District for a health check and was quarantined there after learning that there was one Covid-19 case in Bach Mai’s Neurology Department. The remaining three cases reported this morning were placed in quarantine shortly after they entered Vietnam from the United States, Canada and France between March 17 and 24. Two are women and one is a man, all in… Read full this story

