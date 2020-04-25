Vietnam capable of fighting nCoV

The coronavirus (nCoV) is spreading globally. In addition to specific tasks for ministries and localities, what are the key methods that the country is taking to prevent and fight the outbreak? Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thanh Long, Deputy Minister of Health We are very active in dealing with the nCoV epidemic, and we have prepared all methods for the prevention and fight at all levels of outbreak development. Importantly, we have close directions from the Secretariat of the CPV Central Committee, the government, and the prime minister. In addition, there is consistent and efficient co-ordination between ministries and agencies. The National Steering Committee for Coronavirus Prevention has a meeting every two days to deploy measures in a comprehensive manner, aiming to efficiently constrain infections. The prime minister has said that we accept to lay down some economic interests in order to ensure the safety and lives of people because their lives and health is the important thing. Previous outbreaks such as SARS and MERS were both similar infections of the respiratory system. They were caused by types of coronavirus related to 2019-nCoV. Among the three epidemics, MERS had the highest death rate at 34.5 per cent, with SARS next at over… Read full this story

