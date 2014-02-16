Vietnam and Laos promote “One-stop-shop” procedure at border gate

Officials from the Vietnamese and Lao foreign ministries have inspected the Lao Bao-Densavan international border gate and held a conference to speed up the implementation of the one-stop-shop (OSS) model there. Attending the February 13-16 conference were Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Ho Xuan Son and his Lao counterpart Buonkeut Sangsomsak. The OSS model aims to simplify administrative procedures by minimising the amount of offices to visit and paperwork to complete as much as possible. Inspections show that the gate’s infrastructure has been upgraded, with the two sides’ agencies working together to more closely supervise import-export and entry-exit activities. The border gate has successfully deployed a new e-customs system, helping shorten waiting time and increase precision during the customs clearance process. However, the two countries still have different regulations on customs and have yet to reach complete consensus on the best way to oversee procedures at the location. While the OSS mechanism has been applied unofficially at the gate for several years, it has not been properly managed and so has failed to prove effective, the Lao side said. Therefore, suggestions were made to rectify this at the conference. A plan was discussed to upgrade infrastructure and equipment further so that…

