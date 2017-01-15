Vietnam advocates women’s role in peace process

Ambassador Le Luong Minh, who is a Permanent Representative of Vietnam made the affirmation at the Open Debate of the UN Security Council on Women, Peace and Security in New York October 29, 2008.“My delegation is encouraged to see United Nations agencies and especially peacekeeping missions playing a more active role in promoting, through technical as well as financial assistance, women’s participation in all stages of the peace process in many countries,” Minh said.He expressed concern over the fact that the world is still far from being able to ensure women’s full and equal participation in conflict prevention, peace negotiations, peacemaking and post-conflict building. “In many societies, women are left inactive and with little chance to take part in decision-making processes, and often excluded from peace and security areas. Women’s representation in security institutions, law enforcement bodies as well as peace negotiation delegations has had little improvement since the adoption of Security Council resolution 1325,” the ambassador said.He stressed that to enhance the participation of women in peace processes, the most effective way is to empower women, both politically and economically. “To this end, it is important to ensure their equal access to education and information, since this helps to…
- Peer who won respect of McGuinness played part in peace process
- UK and Ireland peace process body to meet for first time in more than a decade
- Presidential spokesperson Kalın denies post-election ‘peace process with PKK’
- George Mitchell warns over implications for peace process in Brexit talks
- South Korea Wants Russia to Play Bigger Role in Korean Peace Process
- Peace Process on Syria Yielded No Positive Results in Recent Months – Lawmaker
- Azerbaijan’s behavior questions Baku’s commitment to peace process: Armenian PM delivers remarks at NATO summit
- Pashinyan at NATO summit: Peace process requires constructive approach and discussion of positions of all sides
- How Northern Ireland's peace process has given hope in conflict zones around the world
- Tributes to Irish-American Bill Flynn, who played 'pivotal' role in the Peace Process
Vietnam advocates women’s role in peace process have 335 words, post on at January 15, 2017. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.