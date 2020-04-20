Nation Vietnam able to test 13,000 samples daily for Covid-19 The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 20, 2020,18:29 (GMT+7) Vietnam able to test 13,000 samples daily for Covid-19The Saigon Times Health workers collect samples from small traders in Hanoi’s Long Bien Market for Covid-19 rapid tests. Among 111 labs qualified to test for Covid-19 in Vietnam, 39 have a maximum combined testing capacity of 13,000 samples per day – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Among 111 labs qualified to test for Covid-19 in Vietnam, 39 have a maximum combined testing capacity of 13,000 samples per day, heard attendees at a meeting on Covid-19 infection prevention and control today, April 20. Specifically, these 39 labs are located at 22 national medical centers and hospitals, 14 centers for disease control and prevention and three other facilities, reported Tuoi Tre newspaper. In addition, the World Health Organization has offered some 10,000 Covid-19 test kits to Vietnam and will consider providing another 40,000 made-in-Germany test kits using the Realtime RT-PCR technique. Viet A Company has also provided local labs with over 70,000 kits for the new coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2, and is scheduled to manufacture and deliver another batch of 100,000 test kits. Further, health care facilities nationwide have received 40… Read full this story
