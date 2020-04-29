Corporate Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights By Lan Nhi Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,09:44 (GMT+7) Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights By Lan Nhi Aircraft operated by local carriers are parked at an airport. Vietjet proposed CAAV withdraw JPA’s aviation business license and reallocate its flight operation rights to other local airlines – PHOTO: BAMBOO AIRWAYS HANOI – A local air carrier has asked the national aviation authority to withdraw the aviation business license of local budget carrier Jetstar Pacific (JPA) and reallocate its flight operation rights to other local airlines. Nguyen Thanh Son, vice general director of Vietjet Aviation JSC (VJA), made this proposal in a letter sent to the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) on April 24. VJA claimed it has cooperated heavily with State management agencies amid the coronavirus pandemic and was allowed to operate six round-trip flights on the busiest domestic route linking HCMC with Hanoi, in addition to a limited number of flights on some other domestic routes. However, local low-cost airline operator Vietjet observed that JPA’s aircraft fleet has been grounded since April, and its licensed flights were operated by Vietnam Airlines’ aircraft. JPA did not operate its assigned flights, causing… Read full this story
