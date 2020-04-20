Viet Nam’s export value to China up in Q1 despite COVID-19

Viet Nam gained a strong growth in export value of phones and components to China to about US$2 billion in the first quarter of this year. — Photo baomoi.com Viet Nam achieved a high export growth value to China in the first quarter of this year, despite the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to the General Department of Customs. Viet Nam’s total export value to China in the first quarter reached US$9.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of about 24 per cent. Of which, export value in March rose by 22.3 per cent to $3.9 billion. This was a very positive signal in the context that both Viet Nam and China suffered from the pandemic during the first quarter, the general department said. During the first quarter, Viet Nam had two groups of goods gaining export value of over $1 billion, one more group than the same period last year. The impressive export growth rate was made by phones and components, with a value of about $2 billion, nearly four times higher than the same period last year, it said. Meanwhile, the goods with the largest export value to China was computers, electronic products and components with an export value of… Read full this story

