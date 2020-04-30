Customers shop at a Halal-certified store in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo My Phuong As global supply chains for Halal products have been disrupted by the pandemic, Vietnamese companies have been urged to further tap the halal market which has export value of US$34 billion a year, experts said at an online seminar on Apr 28. Cao Thi Thanh Van, deputy director of the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), said the disruption in global supply chains was both a challenge and an opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to make inroads into the global supply of Halal products. Some businesses have been actively seeking new markets, including the Muslim market. “However, the market has specific standards that Vietnamese firms must study and follow,” she said. The Muslim community represents a major potential market for Vietnamese exports, although many Islamic countries have imposed specific standards that local businesses must strictly follow in order to gain entry into the market, according to Van. Ramlan Osman, sales director at the Halal Centre in Viet Nam, said more than 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide only consume Halal-certified products with annual consumption demand reaching $2.8 trillion. Most of them live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Saudi… Read full this story

Viet Nam urged to tap global supply chain for halal products have 260 words, post on bizhub.vn at April 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.