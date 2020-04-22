Việt Nam sees no new COVID-19 cases for sixth day in a row

No new COVID-19 cases for 5.5 days straight, WHO official commends Việt Nam’s responseRetail industry face difficulties during COVID-19International co-operation and solidarity vital to addressing any global crisisElderly thrilled with pension deliveriesDigital economy expected to increase labour productivity Traffic on Trường Chinh Street in Hà Nội on Tuesday afternoon. Streets in the capital have reportedly become busier in the last few days while Hà Nội is still in the group of localities with high risk of COVID-19 infection with social distancing measures in place. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — For the sixth consecutive day, there have been no new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Việt Nam. The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on Wednesday morning that by 6am, no new positive patients were detected. The number of coronavirus confirmed cases remains at 268 with 216 making a full recovery. Right now, there are 52 active cases nationwide. Of those, 12 patients have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 once and eight people twice. Right now there are just over 67,000 people in quarantine. Of those, 358 people are at hospitals, 18,263 people are at quarantine centres and the remaining 48,401 people are self-quarantining at… Read full this story

