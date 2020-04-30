Việt Nam’s legendary long-haired army

UPRISING: The Đồng Khởi Movement, which originated from Mỏ Cày District, flowed across Bến Tre Province and then throughout the south, to the Central Highlands and other central provinces. VNA/VNS File Photo By Phúc Hậu, Hạnh Quỳnh and Hiền Hạnh In the history of Việt Nam, there was a unique unit that contributed a great deal to the war against the Americans. Consisting entirely of females, the force, known as ‘Long-Haired Army’, was formed in the Đồng Khởi (General Uprising) that started throughout the South in the 1960s, after the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No15 was issued, combining political and armed struggles. After the great victory of the Spring Offensive 1975, this Long-Haired Army continued to contribute to building the armed forces, protecting the nation that had recently been reunified. Such female fighters, despite their small and slender figures, faced immense danger to stop the destruction of villages. They also launched the insurgence of the Đồng Khởi Movement throughout the southern region that became widely known beyond the borders of Việt Nam. VISIONARY: Commander Nguyễn Thị Định (centre) was one of the leaders of the Đồng Khởi Movement. VNA/VNS File Photo Breaking the enemy’s grip Việt Nam has now been reunified for… Read full this story

