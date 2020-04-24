The two new cases are being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease, Đông Anh branch. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Two new COVID-19 cases were reported by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Friday afternoon. They bring the total number of infected patients nationwide to 270. The number of patients who have recovered stands at 225. The two cases were Vietnamese students who flew from Japan and arrived at Vân Đồn Airport in Quảng Ninh Province on April 22. The flight number was VN311 operated by Vietnam Airlines. They were taken to quarantine at a military academy in Thái Bình Province right after landing. The 269th patient is a 23-year-old man from Hương Mai Commune of Việt Yên District in Bắc Giang Province. The 270th patient is a 22-year-old girl who lives in Đông Thắng Commune, Tiến Dũng District of Bắc Giang Province. On April 22, the two patients were tested for SARS-CoV-2 by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) of Thái Bình Province. The two patients were moved to Thái Bình General Hospital for quarantine. On Friday, the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology confirmed the samples were positive for the virus. At present, the… Read full this story

Việt Nam reports two new imported cases of COVID-19, total at 270 have 306 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 24, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.