Vietnamese Embassy in Canada warns citizens against unlicensed flightsFor the third consecutive day, VN has no new cases of COVID-19VN has no new cases of coronavirus to report on Saturday eveningCOVID-19 figures in Việt Nam as of 6pm April 18Online training should be promoted: Ministry Health workers collecting tests from traders at Ngã Tư Sở market in Hà Nội on Sunday. The authorities are conducting mass tests for traders and customers at some major markets in the city as part of the national efforts to contain the pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo Huy Hùng HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the last three and a half days but one recovered patient has tested positive again for the virus three days after she was released from hospital. After being discharged from hospital in Hà Nam Province on April 16, the 44-year-old woman was put in home isolation in Chương Mỹ District of Hà Nội for another 14 days. On April 17, she complained of coughing and chest pains despite having a normal body temperature and no running nose, prompting Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control (CDC) to come and take her samples, which tested positive for… Read full this story

Việt Nam recorded no new cases for 3.5 days, one case tests positive after recovery have 209 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.