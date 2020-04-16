Việt Nam gifts hundreds of thousands of face masks to US, Japan and Russia

US Ambassador to Việt Nam Daniel J Kritenbrink (left) receives the symbolic token representing gifts of face masks from Vietnamese Government and people, from Vietnamese deputy foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn and Chairman of Government Office Mai Tiến Dũng. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government on Thursday donated hundreds of thousands of made-in-Việt Nam antibacterial face masks to the US, Japan and Russia to aid their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Vietnamese deputy foreign minister Bùi Thanh Sơn joined Chairman of Government Office Mai Tiến Dũng in presenting a symbolic token representing a gift of 200,000 cloth masks to the US government and American people, in addition to another donation of 50,000 masks from Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc. Speaking during the handover ceremony, Sơn stressed the importance of regional and international co-operation, especially in dealing with non-traditional threats. Việt Nam and the US have enjoyed effective co-operation in combating COVID-19, including mutual support in terms of medical supplies and information exchange or citizen protection, Sơn said. The Vietnamese diplomat said Việt Nam would continue to work closely with the US to stamp out the pandemic and minimise its negative impacts. On behalf of US President Donald Trump and the American… Read full this story

