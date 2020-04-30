US Ambassador to Việt Nam Daniel Kritenbrink receives medical supplies from Associate Professor Nguyễn Thị Xuân Thu, Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society, at a ceremony held in Hà Nội on Wednesday. — VNS Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — US Ambassador to Việt Nam Daniel Kritenbrink expressed his gratitude for a donation of 420,000 medical masks on behalf of the American Red Cross in a handover ceremony on Wednesday. The donation includes 120,000 masks donated by the Việt Nam Red Cross, and 300,000 masks donated by the Việt Nam-US Alumni Club (VUSAC)-Hà Nội. VUSAC Hà Nội sent out a call to its members for donations to buy face masks as gifts for the American people, who are reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a matter of weeks, VUSAC members and contributors have managed to raise VNĐ1.26 billion from more than 900 individuals and organisations throughout Việt Nam and overseas. Accepting the donations from Associate Professor Nguyễn Thị Xuân Thu, Chairwoman of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society, the US diplomat said: “I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Việt Nam Red Cross Society and the hundreds of individuals and organisations who contributed to this donation through VUSAC Hà Nội.” “I have always believed that people-to-people relations are the most solid… Read full this story

Việt Nam donates 420,000 medical masks to American Red Cross have 320 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.