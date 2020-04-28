Việt Nam calls for int’l co-operation among youth at UNSC meeting

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations. — VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Thanh NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the United Nations, has called for strengthened international co-operation among the youth and the promotion of the role of regional organisations in this field. Addressing the UN Security Council’s video conference on the Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Youth, Peace and Security on Monday, Ambassador Quý reasserted the importance of the Youth, Peace and Security agenda, adding that Việt Nam supports its effective implementation. He urged more efforts to increase the common perception on the role of youths, especially female youths; carry out the UN Youth Strategy comprehensively with a focus on educating and promoting the values of peace and tolerance to create a firm foundation for the success of initiatives related to conflict prevention and national reconciliation. The Vietnamese official called for strengthened international co-operation in youth and promotion of the role of regional organisations, including sharing ASEAN’s experience in establishing co-operation mechanisms on youth and organising annual dialogues between leaders of ASEAN member states and youths. Speaking at the meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterrres reviewed… Read full this story

