VBA postpones tip-off due to COVID-19

Because of the coronavirus, the 2020 Việt Nam Basketball Association (VBA) season will be organised until July. — Photo courtesy of VBA HÀ NỘI — The start of the 2020 Việt Nam Basketball Association (VBA) league season will be delayed for at least a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new date for tip-off will be July 4 with the participation of seven teams, one more than last year. The new member of the league is Nha Trang Dolphins, coached by American Ryan Marchand. Together with the change of the timetable, the VBA has also extended the deadline for clubs to protect their players from the upcoming draft. Each team is allowed to protect four players on their squad from the draft, the rest go into the pool and can be selected by other clubs. The six clubs who played the last season can protect their members up to April 20 while Nha Trang Dolphins’ date is May 4. For the new season, three teams appointed new head coaches. After leaving the HCM City Wings last year, Predrag Lukic has become manager of the Thang Long Warriors. Meanwhile, the Wings hired Gediminas Meiliunas and the Hanoi Buffaloes snapped up Eric Luis Weissling Pallares. Last… Read full this story

