Van Don airport to resume operations for domestic routes

HCMC – Flight services on domestic routes will return to normal on May 4 at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province after a temporary suspension due to Covid-19.

The service resumption is expected to meet travel demand among the local people as the coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam is gradually brought under control and social distancing measures are eased, said Pham Ngoc Sau, director of the airport.

Specifically, local budget carrier Vietjet will offer daily services on the Van Don-HCMC route from May 4. National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines from May 16 will operate four weekly flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays on the same route; while another local airline, Bamboo Airways, is set to operate one daily flight from June 1.

One more domestic route linking Van Don with the central city of Danang will be…

