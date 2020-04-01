US vows to stand together with Việt Nam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador

US Ambassador to Việt Nam Daniel Kritenbrink. — Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Việt Nam HÀ NỘI — The US will stand together with Việt Nam in the fight against COVID-19, said US Ambassador to Việt Nam Daniel Kritenbrink in a video clip posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on March 31. According to the diplomat, since the very beginning of this crisis, medical staff at the embassy in Hà Nội and the US Consulate General in HCM City have been collaborating with the Vietnamese Government to monitor and respond to the evolving COVID-19 situation.
