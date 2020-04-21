US ambassador: Vietnam has done an exemplary job against COVID-19 disease

US Ambassador Daniel J. Kritenbrink Vietnam has stayed in control of the crisis, with no new infection over the last five days. In your opinion, what has helped Vietnam gain such achievements? COVID-19 is having an enormous impact on the health of millions of people, on economies, and on societies everywhere. Vietnam has done an exemplary job of adopting substantial measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19 within its borders. The first measure I would like to mention is that Vietnam has adopted a whole-of-government approach by mobilising resources from all sectors. Besides, Vietnam has also been drawing the technical input of international partners, like the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Additionally, I am also impressed with your country’s developing evidenced-based guidelines and training healthcare and laboratory professionals to implement these guidelines down to the local level. Another measure we must mention is that Vietnam has been proactively identifying cases and their contacts and monitoring them for additional signs of disease, as well as communicating proactively by providing information through a public website and text messages. The United States has actively supported Vietnam in the field of health, especially in… Read full this story

