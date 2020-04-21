The 193 members of the UN General Assembly on Monday adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for “equitable, efficient and timely” access to any future vaccines developed to fight coronavirus.The resolution also highlights the “crucial leading role” played by the World Health Organization, which has faced criticism from Washington and others about its handling of the pandemic.The resolution, which was drafted by Mexico and received US support, calls for strengthening the “scientific international cooperation necessary to combat Covid-19 and to bolster coordination,” including with the private sector.

UN member states demand ‘equitable’ access to future Covid-19 vaccines have 180 words, post on www.hindustantimes.com at April 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.