Europe News UK envoy in Washington backs probe into origins of pandemic, WHO reforms The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,08:51 (GMT+7) UK envoy in Washington backs probe into origins of pandemic, WHO reformsThe Saigon Times Karen Pierce, Britain’s Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses the U.N. Security Council briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., June 26, 2019 – PHOTO: REUTERS WASHINGTON/LONDON (REUTERS) – Britain’s ambassador to the United States on Wednesday backed calls for an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus and the response of the World Health Organization, but said the first priority should be containing the outbreak. The comments came after Britain’s foreign affairs parliamentary committee asked the government whether it plans to use international bodies to hold China to account over the COVID-19 pandemic. The cross-party body asked for the government’s strategy in dealing with China, taking into account Beijing’s role in giving early information on the pandemic, its role within medical and industrial supply chains and the reliance of the UK and its partners on the country. The committee asked if the government planned to make representations at international gatherings such as the World Health Organization, Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies or… Read full this story

UK envoy in Washington backs probe into origins of pandemic, WHO reforms have 210 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 30, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.