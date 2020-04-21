International UK defends allowing major sports events just before lockdown The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,09:18 (GMT+7) UK defends allowing major sports events just before lockdownThe Saigon Times General view of the racegoers at Cheltenham Festival – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – The UK government was following scientific advice by allowing major sporting events such as the Liverpool-Atletico Madrid soccer match and Cheltenham horse racing festival to go ahead days before the coronavirus lockdown, a senior minister said. “At every stage in this crisis we have been guided by the scientific advice and have been making the right decisions at the right time,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday during the government’s daily news conference. “There is often a wrong time to put certain measures in place, thinking about sustainability and everything else. At all parts of this we have been guided by that science, we have been guided by making the right decisions at the right time, and I stand by that.” The government’s deputy chief scientific adviser Angela McLean said the suggestion, made by a reporter, that allowing the soccer game to go ahead in the north-west English city of Liverpool on March 11 contributed to the spread of the… Read full this story

