International UEFA continues to push leagues to finish seasons The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020,09:13 (GMT+7) UEFA continues to push leagues to finish seasonsThe Saigon Times General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters – PHOTO: REUTERS LONDON (REUTERS) – UEFA on Tuesday gave a “strong recommendation” to European football federations to attempt to finish the current season once play is able to resume after the stoppage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The sport has been brought to a standstill by the outbreak with the Euro 2020 competition postponed until next year and both national leagues and continental club competitions on hold. UEFA, European soccer’s governing body, has made it clear that it wants its member associations to complete their domestic seasons rather than abandon them. It also hopes to finish the Champions League and Europa League competitions. All 55 member associations took part in a video conference with UEFA officials on Tuesday and while no decisions on future planning are expected until Thursday’s Executive Committee meeting, there was no sign of a switch from the policy to aim to finish the current season. However, there was a softening in tone over eventual cases where league seasons may be cancelled — an… Read full this story

UEFA continues to push leagues to finish seasons have 306 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.