Trade U.S. reduces antidumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish By Le Hoang Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020,07:47 (GMT+7) U.S. reduces antidumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish By Le Hoang Employees process tra fish fillets for export. DOC has announced its official results from POR15 and has lowered antidumping tariffs on tra and basa fish imports from Vietnam – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the official results of its 15th period of review (POR15) and the lowering of antidumping tariffs on tra and basa fish imports from Vietnam. This is considered good news for local fish exporters as the coronavirus pandemic is expected to affect the local fish farming sector, according to the Trade Remedies Authorities of Vietnam, under the Ministry of Trade and Industry. The final antidumping tax rate for local businesses that responded to the questionnaire and cooperated with DOC has been set at US$0.15 per kilogram (equivalent to 3.8% of the export price), much lower than the rate set in POR14, at US$1.37 per kilogram. Tra fish and basa fish products shipped to the United States between August 1, 2017, and July 31, 2018, will be eligible for this tax rate. Meanwhile, the rate of US$2.39 per kilogram… Read full this story

U.S. reduces antidumping taxes on Vietnamese catfish have 291 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.